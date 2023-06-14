Plantation drive under Mission LiFE

NIKJA, 13 Jun: A tree plantation drive under the Mission LiFE campaign was organised at the government secondary school here in Kurung Kumey district on 13 June.

Attending the programme, PCCF AK Bishwal explained to the public the goal of Mission LiFE, and advised them to “adopt a sustainable lifestyle, in tune with the seven themes of the mission.”

He said that “every individual can contribute in simple ways by adopting environment-friendly practices at the individual level to protect and nurture the planet.”

He also interacted with the school’s students and staffers, besides PRI members, GBs, and SHG members.

The programme was organised by the district forest department, in collaboration with the ArSRLM block mission management unit. (DIPRO)