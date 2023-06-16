Appa reiterates govt’s commitment to uplift sports ecosystem

Edn workshop for athletes under APEADP

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: Sports Director Tadar Appa has reiterated the state government’s commitment to uplift the state’s sports ecosystem to create Olympians and international athletes from the state.

Addressing the valedictory function of an ‘education workshop’ for the athletes supported under the Arunachal Pradesh Elite Athletes Development Programme (APEADP) here on Thursday, Appa said that “the government has pledged financial assistance and training support to nurture and empower athletes across various sports categories.”

He said that the APEADP, which is implemented by GoSports Foundation, “aims to bridge gaps between the academies and the athletes by providing interventions and helping the athletes to reach their full potential.”

“The government has recognised the immense value of investing in the development of our athletes. The success of this workshop has reaffirmed our commitment to providing world-class training and support to our athletes,” Appa said.

“The workshop has helped the sports department strengthen the determination to create an environment conducive to sporting excellence in our state,” he added.

Out of the 13 athletes supported under the APEADP, Appa awarded three athletes – Golom Tinku (weightlifting), Charu Pesi (weightlifting) and Onilu Tega (wushu) – with trophies for their exceptional performances during the 2022-’23 financial year.

Tinku won a bronze medal in the Youth Asian Championship-2023, and a gold medal in the Albenia Youth Nationals-2022, held in Nagercoil.

Pesi is a gold medal winner in the 36th National Games, held in Gujarat this year, and Tega won a gold medal in the same event. Tega is also the winner of a gold medal in the Khelo India University Games-2023, held in Madhya Pradesh, and in the Wushu Senior National Championship, Srinagar, 2023.

GoSports Foundation CEO Deepthi Bopaiah said that “the APEADP has always been committed to nurturing the potential of the athletes.”

“With this workshop, we attempted to provide the athletes with the necessary tools and guidance, so that they overcome challenges, make informed decisions, and become well-rounded individuals,” Bopaiah said.

During the workshop, expert nutritionist Divya Purushottam and S&C expert Bhaskar Borah conducted a series of physical tests, and strength and conditioning sessions to evaluate the athletes’ fitness levels and identify areas for improvement.

The workshop was organised by the sports director, along with GoSports Foundation, for the athletes supported under the APEADP.

The APEADP was launched in 2020 by the sports directorate in collaboration with GoSports Foundation, with focus on the holistic growth of the athletes of the state.

Through the programme, athletes across five sports disciplines – weightlifting, judo, wushu, karate, and boxing – are provided with access to sports science assistance, educational workshops, and financial support for training and competition, with the aim to prepare future Olympians and international athletes from the state.