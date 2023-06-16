Bandh enforced after youth’s death passes off peacefully

[Karda Natam]

MARO, 15 Jun: A 12-hour road blockade and bandh in Maro town in Baririjo circle of Upper Subansiri district passed off peacefully on Thursday.

The people of Maro town, including various local organisations, had enforced the bandh following the death of a youth in an accident.

The public alleged that the reckless driver of a truck, who was driving the vehicle at a very high speed while on the way to Assam from Daporijo, had hit the youth on his motorbike on 5 June, and attempted to run away form the scene. However, villagers caught him and brought him before the police for further investigation.

The deceased, identified as Jarpe Maro, suffered grievous injuries, and succumbed to his injuries in a Dibrugarh (Assam) hospital.

The deceased, who was the lone bread earner in the family, is survived by his wife and two children, both under five years old.

It is learnt that the driver, Hazrat Ali, had no proper document – even a driving licence. He had also entered the state without an inner line permit (ILP).

However, the Dumporijo police had not registered a case against him under appropriate section of the law, and he was later granted bail by the judicial magistrate, it is learnt.

The public alleged that there was no bailer but he was bailed and allowed to return to Assam. In reaction to this, the public blocked the highway in Maro town from 5 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

They have demanded that driver Hazrat Ali and the truck’s owner, Noor Islam, be produced before the court, and that immediate compensation and ex gratia be provided to the bereaved family.

They have also demanded setting up of a permanent police check gate on the boundary between Leparada and Upper Subansiri districts.

The public have further demanded that the driver be booked under sections of the law dealing with negligent driving leading to the death of the youth, entering the state without an ILP, and flouting the Motor Vehicle Act.

They have threatened to launch a democratic stir if their demands are not met and justice is not delivered to the bereaved family on time.