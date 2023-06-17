AU NSS volunteers participate in nat’l camp

LEKHI, 16 Jun: Fourteen NSS volunteers of the Arunodaya University (AU) here, along with the NSS programme officer, participated in a national integration camp organised at Jorhat-based Assam Kaziranga University from 9 to 15 June.

The volunteers represented Arunachal Pradesh in the camp, which was sponsored by the union youth affairs & sports ministry and Guwahati-based Northeast regional directorate of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Over 200 NSS volunteers from 10 states of the country participated in the weeklong camp.