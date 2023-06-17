KV conducts janbhagidari activities

TENGA, 16 Jun: Fortnight-long janbhagidari activities under the G20 programme, conducted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here in West Kameng district, came to an end on Thursday with a workshop on ‘Foundational literacy and numeracy’.

The activities included intra-school painting competition, poetry recitation, rangoli-making, art and crafts, solo song, slogan-making, essay writing, debate, and story-writing competitions, in addition to a G20 rally and an inter-school sports event, the KV informed in a release.