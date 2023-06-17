Do not let anti-social elements disturb Assam-Arunachal peace

Editor,

The plight of the people living in the foothills are always being neglected by successive governments for decades, but under the present government, the matter of inter-state boundary disputes has finally seemed to end soon. Though the tension flared up due to the incident which took place recently at Torajan village of Kangku circle, Lower Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, shows that some anti-social elements and opposition parties under the garb of social activities are trying to destabilize and derail the process of MoU and peaceful negotiations of the Assam and Arunachal governments.

It is worth mentioning that the people living in the foothills of the Kangku circle are maintaining very cordial relations with the tribals of Assam such as Mishings, Deori, Kachari, Bodos, etc. since time immemorial and matrimonial relations too are developing among the tribals living across the inter-state borders. Time and again the people from the far-flung areas of counterpart Assam camouflage themselves as social activists appear from nowhere and disturb the social fabric of the society and peaceful co-existence of the foothill areas. Now the time has come that people living in the foothills of Assam and Arunachal should identify such anti-social elements and negate those people from disturbing the peace and progress of the area, as peace is a prerequisite for human upliftment.

The authorities concerned must ensure the safety and security of the people living in the foothills particularly, Kangku circle by posting required permanent police personnel at the newly established Kangku police station which is 30 kms away from Likabali and deployment of central armed police forces (CAPFs) for regular patrolling till the situation is back to normal.

Yiri Kamcham

Kamcham, Lower Siang