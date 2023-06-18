Journalists condemn harassment by RAF

IMPHAL, 17 Jun: The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) have strongly condemned the detention of AMWJU General Secretary Athokpam Jiten Singh and its Games & Sports Secretary Moirangthem Khagemba near the Singjamei police station on Friday night by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team.

During a meeting of the EGM and the AMWJU at the Manipur Press Club here on Saturday, the journalists resolved to launch an agitation against the RAF if it fails to punish the RAF personnel involved in the harassment of the two senior journalists.

The RAF also detained a journalist of ToM TV at around 10:30 pm while he was returning home.

The members of the EGM and the AMWJU also discussed other instances of harassment of journalists by the central forces, including the CRPF and the RAF, in the midst of the ongoing crises in the state.