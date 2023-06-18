Rains affect normal life in East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: East Siang district and adjoining areas of the Siang valley have witnessed sufficient rainfall for the past one week as the south-west monsoon hit the region on 10 June.

However, the showers, which came as a relief after a long dry spell, turned torrential, affecting normal life, besides damaging vegetable crops.

Incessant rain in the region has also triggered landslides and mudslides along the Pasighat-Pangin and the Pasighat-Yingkiong roads, creating disturbances in vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department had on 9 June made a forecast that light to moderate rainfall and fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms are likely in Arunachal Pradesh till 22 June.

The traffic advisory issued on 6 June by the Siang district administration, regulating traffic movement along the Pasighat-Pangin-Boleng road, will remain in force till 30 July.