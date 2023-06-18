Centre geotagging institutions for people with disabilities, project to be completed by June-end: Official

NEW DELHI, 17 Jun: The Centre is in the process of geotagging institutions for people with disabilities under the PM Gati Shakti project to improve accessibility, a senior official said on Saturday.

The union department of disabilities is collaborating with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) for geotagging all the institutes for people with disabilities, Disabilities Affairs Joint Secretary Rajeev Yadav said.

He said that the process is aimed at bringing all such institutes on a single portal to stay updated about their ongoing projects.

“Under PM Gati Shakti, social infra of national institutes, regional centres and ALIMCO centres would also be brought on board, so that people have an idea about them. There is a need to bring everything on a single platform, so that all such institutes can be geotagged,” he said.

Yadav further said that most of the institutes have been geotagged, adding that now, only 450 Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme and 13 NGO-run Braille press are left.

“The geotagging process that started in December would be completed by 30 June,” Yadav told PTI.

A meeting of the ministries concerned with the PM’s office has also been held in this regard.

The government is also in the process of geotagging all the anganwadi centres in the country.

Till now, over 10 lakh anganwadis have been geotagged

in the country, sources in the women & and child development ministry said earlier this week.

There are around 14 lakh anganwadi Centres in the country. (PTI)