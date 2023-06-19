Govt reform measures helping Indian economy to grow at faster pace: Goyal

Jaipur, 18 Jun: Reform measures taken by the government are helping the economy to grow at a faster pace and the world is now looking at India as a major investment destination, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. He said that central schemes like Ujwala and Jal Jeevan Mission are being implemented in every nook and corner of the country, without any discrimination.

The commerce and industry minister also said that the government has managed the rate of inflation in single digits.

“The government measures are helping to push economic growth and create jobs for youth in the country. We have now become the fifth largest economy of the world, which was earlier a fragile-five economy during the Congress regime,” he told repeaters here.

Goyal added that the world is looking at India as a major economic destination and the country’s economic growth would also help in pushing the world’s economy.

He also alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-government in the state has not done anything for people here and has indulged in corrupt practices.

“The state government at present is not doing anything for the people of the state. They are only interested in vote bank politics, but now people have realised that and in the upcoming assembly election they would vote for BJP,” Goyal said.

He also accused the state government of not implementing schemes of the centre properly and in fact creating impediments in the growth of the state.

On high oil prices in the state, he said that while the centre reduced the duties, the state government is not cutting VAT on petrol and diesel.

Earlier while interacting with Youth at Poornima University here, he said foreign exchange reserves are growing in the country.

When asked about lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the mines and mineral ministry is validating that and India needs technology to extract that critical mineral.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries. Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

He stated that India is talking to countries like the US and Canada for increasing cooperation in the critical mineral sector.

“With the US, our talks are going on for greater cooperation on critical minerals partnership. We are talking to Canada also,” (PTI)