RSS appeals for peace in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 18 Jun: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and appealed to the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies, to take every possible step to restore peace immediately.

In a statement, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also urged them to ensure seamless supply of relief materials to those displaced due to the violence, along with “necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony” in the state.

Stressing that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic setup, the RSS said both sides should overcome the trust deficit, which caused the present crisis, and initiate dialogue to restore peace.

The RSS also appealed to the civil society, political groups and the general public of Manipur to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present “chaotic and violent situation” and also ensure safety of human lives and permanent peace, he said.

“The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome,” the RSS general secretary said.

He said it is “very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped.”

“The sangh appeals to the government, including local administration, police, military and the central agencies, to take every possible step to immediately stop this painful violence, ensure seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced, along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony,” Hosabale said.

Hosabale said that the RSS stands with the displaced people and other victims of the Manipur crisis, “numbering more than 50,000, during this period of terrible grief.”

“The RSS is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

“It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, the Congress said, “The RSS has finally issued a public appeal for peace and harmony in Manipur after 45 days of unending violence.”

Its general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged, “The RSS’ well-known duplicity is in full display as its divisive ideology and polarising activities is changing the very nature of a diverse Northeast.”

He also asked when the prime minister would “say something, do something on Manipur.” (PTI)