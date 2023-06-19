Is India hurtling towards authoritarianism?

The recent revelation by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey about the arm-twisting tactics of the central government comes as no surprise. Dorsey spoke about the threats to shut down the microblogging site if it failed to comply with the orders to restrict accounts critical of the government’s handling of the farmers’ protests. He also alleged that the BJP-led government threatened to raid employees of Twitter if they fail to comply. This revelation might be shocking for international audiences, but back home everyone knows how the present regime has abused power to target anyone who they see as a threat.

This revelation has exposed the dictatorial attitude of the present regime to the rest of the world. Dorsey’s comments have once again put the spotlight on the struggles faced by social media companies under the Modi government, and the shrinking space to protect freedom of speech. There have been instances of excessive censorship of any criticism. In 2021, the farmers’ agitation against the now-scrapped agricultural laws was the flashpoint between the government and Twitter, for which India is the third largest market in the world. By going after the social media company using crude methods of coercion, the government has exposed itself to the charge that it is bent upon stifling dissenting voices. Such a high-handed approach will only strengthen the perception that India is hurtling towards authoritarianism, similar to China.