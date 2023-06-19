NSCN (K-YA) members arrested, drug cache seized

LONGDING, 18 Jun: The Khonsa (Tirap) battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Longding police in a joint operation arrested three NSCN (K-YA) operatives and seized a large cache of drug and cash from two villages in Wakka circle of Longding district on 17 and 18 June.

The operation was launched based on an input regarding the presence of suspected NSCN (K-YA) operatives near Wakka town. The trio was arrested from Wakka and Khanu villages with heroin-based narcotic substance worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs.

The operatives were carrying the narcotic substance procured from the border areas via Myanmarese operatives, reportedly in order to raise money for underground groups.

Drug trade is turning out to be a major nuisance in the region. It is speculated that drug trade is part of a larger narco-terror racket that is fuelling the fledgling insurgency in the region.

Since extortion activities have plummeted and population support has been waning, the antinational elements are evidently devising new ways to fuel insurgency in the region. (DIPRO)