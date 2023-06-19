One more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun on Manipur’: Cong

NEW DELHI, 18 Jun: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying “one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur.”

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Taking a dig at Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “So one more Mann Ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely human-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur?”

“Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi said that no one has any control over natural calamities, but the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur, led by the Congress, on Saturday had questioned the “silence” of the PM on the continued violence in the Manipur and urged him to meet them and make an appeal for peace. (PTI)