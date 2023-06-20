Army soldier injured in firing in Manipur

IMPHAL, 19 Jun: An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district at around 11:45pm on Sunday.

An official said that the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital in Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

The official added that the incident took place in Kanto Sabal village, adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang).

Soon after the incident, Army columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire, keeping in view presence of villagers in the area.

Unidentified men also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village, which was later doused by the Army.

After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Kanto Sabal village at around 2:35 am and continued till 3 am, the official added.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

The state government had imposed curfew on 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state. (PTI)