Mahesh Jeep unveils new model Wrangler jeep in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, 14 May: Directors of Mahesh Jeep, Mohit Agarwal and Sahil Agarwal, unveiled the 2024 model jeeps, Wrangler Unlimited, and Wrangler Rubicon, at Sunderpur (RG Baruah Road) here in Assam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Agarwal said that “the 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon models will be offered with the proven GME 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, boasting 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS) functionality.”

Wrangler is offered in five eye-catching exterior colours to choose from, said a release, and added that Wrangler now boasts of 85 plus advanced active and passive safety features with standard ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, front collision warning with active emergency braking assist, and integrated off-roading camera with washer.

Bookings for the new Wrangler 2024 with all variants are now open at Jeep dealership, priced at Rs 67.65 lakhs and Rs 71.65 lakhs (ex-showroom), respectively, the release added.