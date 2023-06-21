Country’s ability, potential for growth determined by strength of its youth, says Mandaviya

New Delhi, 20 Jun: A country’s ability and potential for growth are determined by the size and strength of its youth population, which can be a dominant force for development when provided with the knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Mandaviya made these remarks during his inaugural address at the “Health of Youth – Wealth of Nation”, a G20 co-branded event organised by the Union Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, Child Health (PMNCH) here.

The global gathering aims to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youth worldwide and foster increased attention and investment by G20 nations in the health of adolescents and youth.

“India’s G20 presidency will be a leap forward to ensuring that the needs and rights of the world’s 1.8 billion young people are addressed, that their voices are heard, and they have access to the resources and opportunities necessary for their optimal development,” Mandaviya said.

He further said, “Our Prime Minister’s vision that India’s G20 presidency will be ‘inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented’ throws up hope as well as opportunities for India and the world. A prominent role in realising his vision can be played by the youth of the country.”

Highlighting the Indian government’s commitment towards youth empowerment, he stated that this event underlines the Centre’s leadership in promoting investment in the human capital of adolescents and youngsters and that “we want to inspire other G20 nations to advance the development of the next generation to build stronger, greener economies and vibrant societies”.

Mandaviya also noted that being home to about a fourth of the world’s youth demographic, which is capable of leading the country to its aspiration of becoming the world’s third largest economy, “it is necessary for India to reap this demographic dividend and invest in education, skill development and health of youth”.

The minister stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has continuously crafted and reinforced policies and programmes to suit the youth and address their health and development needs.

He said, “Tele-Manas, a dedicated national tele-mental health programme is ensuring that the mental health concerns of the young people of our country are being heard, accepted and managed by a team of experts and professionals at zero cost.”

He also informed that “a comprehensive school health and wellness programme has been launched by the prime minister which is envisaging to develop school students as health and wellness messengers, advocates and role models within their schools and communities at large”.

Mandaviya encouraged the dignitaries to deliberate on key areas of adolescent-friendly health care, including mental health support and assistance, nutrition programmes and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.

He said, “We must value and create spaces for meaningful participation, which involves young people in decision-making processes that affect their lives.”

“To address the trans-national difficulties that adolescents face, we must promote international cooperation and collaboration by sharing effective models, aligning policies, and mobilizing resources to support countries with limited capacity in fulfilling the health and well-being needs of their adolescents,” he further stated.

PMNCH Board Chair Helen Clark noted that young people are facing a lot of challenges that are not of their making. She stated that many young girls aged 15 to 19 are dying during childbirth while many people across the world are facing mental health challenges.

Urging countries to address the challenges faced by the youth, she said, “The call for action is urgent and time to act is now.”

South Africa’s Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo congratulated the Government of India for its G20 presidency and stated that the bloc’s priorities are shaping up well under India’s presidency.

He also shared his insights on the challenges faced by the youth and the efforts being made by his government to these challenges and improve their health and well-being. (PTI)

Dhlomo stated that majority of the population in Africa is young and it is, therefore, important to ensure that they get the proper tools, information, education and the opportunity to become responsible stakeholders in future.

UN Resident Coordinator (India) Shombi Sharp emphasised that the power of youth, multilateralism, G20 and India as the leader of the Global South can help unleash tremendous opportunities and possibilities for the youth. He credited India for bringing numerous policies for adolescent health but highlighted that more needs to be done from countries across the world to make the global Sustainable Development Goals a reality.

“India can make sustainable goals a global reality. Saath hai to sambhav hai (It will be possible if we are together),” he stated.

Dr Julitta Onabanjo, Director of Technical Division, UNFPA Headquarters, said, “It is our responsibility to recognise and capitalise on the potential of youth, allowing young people to be agents of positive change and facilitating their smooth passage into adulthood.”

She also congratulated the Indian government on its outstanding G20 presence and appreciated the powerful ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ theme of it presidency. (PTI)