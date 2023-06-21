NIT Jote continues sliding down the chart

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jote in Papum Pare district is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Social activist Payi Gyadi along with a group of students have filed a joint FIR with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), alleging corruption in civil and other infrastructure work at the NIT. They have sought investigation into the construction of the hostel buildings, the staff quarters, the football ground, and other infrastructure. This is a very serious allegation and needs to be thoroughly investigated. The NIT Arunachal, which first started functioning from a temporary campus in Yupia in 2010, shifted to its permanent campus Jote in recent years.

The poor infrastructure and lack of adequate facilities have continued to hog the limelight in the media. The students on several occasions complained about it. Despite the pumping in of huge money the infrastructure remains incomplete. The people of state seem least bothered about what is happening in the NIT Arunachal. This is a very prestigious institute and the image of the state is being hit hard by the allegation of corruption in the NIT. No students would like to take admission in NIT Jote if the situation does not improve drastically. The contractors who are engaged in construction in the campus should complete the work on time. They should act responsibly.