Training prog on tailoring

BALEK, 22 Jun: The members of five SHGs who had received sewing machines under the Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana are undergoing a weeklong ‘livelihood training on tailoring’ which began here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

ADC Mamta Yadav exhorted the trainees to “take the training with zeal and dedication for self-sustenance,” and added that “the product can be sold under the banner and logo of ‘Roing Mart’.”

Textile & Handicrafts DPO AC Srinivas Sadi, along with trainers from the textile & handicrafts department and the Dorcas Training Centre under the DLNBCA attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)