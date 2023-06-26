Reaching for the moon

Indo-US High Tech Ties

By Shivaji Sarkar

The US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks the ice. Its success cannot just be fathomed in terms of billions of dollars but a relationship that makes India an extended partner of America. It’s a give and take.

India possibly gives more to the US in terms of President Joe Biden’s critical “friend shoring”, a term used to balance US relationships as it diversifies away from China. It taps into the potential of other countries in the region and India is certainly the most favourite. It wants India to keep off Russian dependence on military supplies. But India may continue with the trusted long-term ties with Russia.

India will invest about $7 to 9 billion in FDI and purchases. The US expenses would be approximately $1.6 billion by Micron and Applied Materials as of now, How GE and NASA would be investing or just give the technology is yet to be explained.

Biden accepts Indian contribution. He says “And with this (Modi) visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing — in solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina, and much more. Further proof that America’s manufacturing is back”.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said “Fundamentally, we believe that the long-term trajectory of the US-India relationship is built on the notion that two democracies with shared value systems ought to be able to work together.”

Purchase of 400 aircraft at $2 billion investment by privatised Air India, lease of life to Micron semiconductor packaging in Gujarat, allowing GE-HAL tie up for F114 engine manufacture give special boost to the US economy. These are critical for Biden as the US prepares for the next presidential election. The jobs that would create and boost a sagging economy are expected to give a direction to the poll process. The GE-HAL deal may turn out to be an ultimate export venture creating both jobs and new avenues for both economies.

India gains but so does the US, which offers even a ride to its programmes, which once had refused to help the ISRO space and BARC atomic programmes, post 1974 first Pokharan nuclear test. It is no more a relationship where India is a mere taker.

The first rocket India fired was that of the US in 1963, soon after the 1962 Chinese invasion. Now it plans to integrate space, moon, missile and other techno programmes with Prime Minister Modi agreeing with US President Biden during his celebrated state visit. The Artemis non-binding civil space exploration that is to be signed may open up prolonged participative programmes between ISRO and the NASA. It can speed up India’s Chandraayaan manned moon mission, a dream nurtured since 1998. Besides, it can expand to Mars and beyond.

India sails with soft power recognition. International Day of Yoga by Modi at the United Nation’s lawns marks that public portion of the US visit. Modi animates with cartoon characters and the world wonders whether he could make the world leaders as soft as yoga postures.

Biden told the press conference, “We are doubling down on our cooperation to secure our semiconductor supply chains, advancing open RAN telecommunications networks, and growing our major defence partnership with the more joint exercises, more cooperation between our defence industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains. It extends to designing new ways to diagnose and treat illnesses like cancer and diabetes; to collaborating on human spaceflight including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024; to accelerating the global clean energy transition and tackling the climate crisis we face; to harnessing our shared expertise on critical and emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to ensuring they are not used as tools of misinformation and oppression”.

The world’s leading aircraft engine manufacturer GE and Hindustan Aeronauticals Ltd signed an MOU to produce fighter jet engines F114 to power Tejas Mark2 fighters with an investment of Rs 9000 crore. It will be backed by a contract to be signed in India with INS6 turbo-fan engines in the 86 kilonewton thrust class. It will have longer range and greater weapon carrying capacity than the Mark1, which have GE-404 engines. As yet, GE has not spelt out the details.

Similarly, in the space area agreement under Artemis is to be signed to empower ISRO and the US agencies work together for various missions, including the manned moon mission, a revival of the US Apollo-type ventures. It can have a window open for launch from India as well.

In reality, expanding educational exchanges for our students, building on the record 125,000 student visas for Indians to study in the US would benefit it economically and expected to help Indian students meet their aspirations. India and the US based on study of Association of American Universities will announce collaborative research initiatives and exchanges. A digital pathological platform to help India diagnose cancer better on the cards.

Modi said that the decision taken by American companies such as Micron, Google, and Applied Materials to invest in India symbolises this futuristic partnership. During this journey, “I also had the opportunity to meet some other American CEOs. And in my discussions with them, I could feel the enthusiasm and the positive views about India”.

No wonder India has taken to $3 billion purchases of 31 MQ-9B next generation armed drones, considered a necessity after the military standoff with China in Ladakh in May 2020. India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved it on June 15. Presently the Indian Navy operates two such drones for surveillance in the Indian Ocean region.

It is perhaps a new phase of the relationships with the US as the state dinner witnessed a galaxy of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria and more on the guest list.

The Modi visit has opened up many doors. But India is unlikely to put all eggs in one basket. It is to be seen how it continues with Russia as well for ensuring a counter-balance. Most allies with the US face problems, so India has to be cautious. — INFA