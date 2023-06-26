Creation of new SP posts a welcome move

The decision of the home department to create posts of superintendents of police (SP) in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is a step in the right direction. The ICR, which is now looked after by a single SP, will be divided into two parts and therefore Itanagar and Naharlagun will have separate SPs. Further, there will be a new traffic SP to look exclusively into the ever-growing traffic issues in the ICR. Also, a new deputy inspector general of police (DIG) post exclusively for the ICR range is being created. With the population growing and the ICR expanding with each passing year, there was a need for such a step.

Also, in recent years the traffic scenario in the ICR has been worsening. A proper traffic cell with a dedicated SP will help to come out with a better solution to deal with it. If managed properly, the traffic scenario in the ICR can still be solved. Further, Itanagar and Naharlagun towns are growing very quickly. Managing law and order has become a challenge. The creation of separate SPs for the twin towns will hopefully take care of the challenging law and order situation emerging in the ICR. The state government deserves appreciation for coming up with the idea of creating three new SP posts for the ICR.