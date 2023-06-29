AR, police recover weapons heading to Manipur

KOHIMA, 28 Jun: In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Nagaland Police recovered arms and ammunition that were being taken to Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces searched a vehicle and recovered two pistols, four magazines and explosives, a defence release stated on Tuesday.

“Acting on a specific intelligence regarding attempts to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores to Manipur via Nagaland, a joint operation of Assam Rifles and police was launched at 2 am on Monday. Around 6 am, the teams jointly searched the vehicle and recovered the weapons and explosives,” the statement said.

Nobody was arrested, the statement added. (PTI)