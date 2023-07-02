Demonstrations held in Manipur for NRC implementation

IMPHAL, 21 Jul: People on Saturday staged demonstrations at several places in Manipur’s Imphal valley, demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the state.

In Imphal East district’s Khurai, a large number of women staged a sit-in to denounce any attempt to impose President’s Rule in the state and affirmed their support to Chief Minister Biren N Singh.

In Jiribam district, bordering Assam’s Cachar district, women took out a rally, urging the chief minister and the MLAs not to resign as it would tantamount to surrendering before the militants.

These demonstrations come a day after the chief minister clarified that he is not resigning from the post.

Before his clarification, thousands of demonstrators had blocked his convoy from proceeding towards the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The CM eventually told women demonstrators that he was not resigning.

He tweeted, “At this crucial juncture I would like to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister.”

Unconfirmed reports said that the CM had typed out a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some of the women agitators alleged that they had seen the torn letter and social media also posted copies of it.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state so far. (PTI)