Apex court cannot be used as platform to escalate tension in Manipur: SC

NEW DELHI, 10 Jul: The apex court cannot be used as a platform to escalate tension in Manipur, the Supreme Court said on Monday, making it clear that it cannot take the law and order apparatus in its hand to douse the violence.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that, at most it can give directions to the authorities to make the situation better, and for that, it needs assistance of different groups and positive suggestions.

“Give us some positive suggestions by Tuesday to make the situation better and we will ask the Centre and the Manipur government to look into it,” the bench told different groups of Manipur before it, as it took on record the status report filed by the state chief secretary on the situation prevailing in the violence-hit state.

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, to take instructions on a circular issued in June, by which it had asked state government employees to report to duty or face a pay cut.

On 3 July, the top court had directed the Manipur government to file an updated status report, detailing steps taken for rehabilitation, improving the law and order situation and recovery of arms in the ethnic violence-hit state.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on 3 May.

One killed, 10 injured

Meanwhile, one person was killed and at least 10 people were injured on Monday, following violent overnight clashes in Manipur’s west Kangpokpi area, officials said.

There was a brief lull between about 3 am and 6 am but the sound of indiscriminate firing from Phayeng and Singda villages could be heard after that. The firing was aimed at villages and hills in Kangchup area of Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

The Assam Rifles manages a buffer zone between the two villages. Officials did not rule out the possibility of more casualties from both sides and said that the exact picture can be ascertained only after the firing comes to an end. (PTI)