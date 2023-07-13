Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta

Guwahati, 12 Jul: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that turmoil, strife and instability were now things of the past in the state, which is witnessing all-round development.

Statistics prove that Assam has been making rapid strides on all fronts since 2014 and it is likely to dislodge Punjab as the 16th largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within two years, Sarma said at a FICCI event here.

There has been a considerable increase in the state’s public and capital expenditure, as well, he said.

The tourism sector in Assam has also witnessed unprecedented growth in the past couple of years, and trends indicate that the state would register its name as “one of the top 15 states on all fronts in the near future”, Sarma said.

The chief minister said his government has taken several steps to create an industry-friendly ecosystem, and efforts are on to bring in a customised policy, which would take into consideration specific needs and requirements of industries on a case-by-case basis. (PTI)