JJM project in D/Valley under scanner

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in Dibang Valley district has come under the scanner after an RTI activist, Rakhini Mipi, wrote a letter to the chief secretary, alleging that there are “huge anomalies in the project implementation in the district.”

Mipi in his letter urged the state government to initiate an inquiry into the project’s implementation, alleging that “all the structures have not been constructed as per the detailed project report’s (DPR) specifications.”

“After thoroughly checking the information received from the public health engineering & water supply department (PHE&WSD), Anini, and physical verification of the project sites, it has been observed that various anomalies have been detected in the DPR,” Mipi claimed.

He further claimed that “wrong information was given to the higher authorities to acquire projects without the authenticated information of village data from the census department by the executing agency in the entire project.”

The activist further claimed that “the quality and quantity of major structures in various villages are substandard, and the payment was disbursed by the department without proper works and inspection.”

He went on to allege that “the GI pipes supplied for the JJM project are being sold openly in the local market,” but did not substantiate the allegation.

The PHE&WSD has confirmed that the department has received the complaint, and informed that the matter is being examined.