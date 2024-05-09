Youth takes up rafting to promote tourism

[Prem Chetry]

BHALUKPONG, 8 May: White Water Thrills, a rafting company paving another tour destination for adventure lovers at Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, is a startup by a local youth, Rishof Ramdasow.

Ramdasow, in February 2021, completed both basic and intermediate courses in white water rafting from National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) from Dirang.

He said, “Instead of running after government jobs, we must create jobs for self and others as well. Being youths, we must promote tourism of our place in every possible way as tourism destinations multiply every next day, and are complementary to each other.”

Ramdasow is assisted by three professionally trained staff to ensure the safety of clients. The rafting package costs ? 1500 per head that includes refreshment, pickup and dropping of clients.

The rafting trail is alongside the Pakke Tiger Reserve over the mighty Kameng river- a tributary of Bhrahmaputra covering a distance of 10 kms from Pinjoli to Bhalukpong. Adventure lovers are being pooled from different corners during rafting season in October and May.