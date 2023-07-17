Nagaland govt bans single-use plastic

KOHIMA, 16 Jul: The Nagaland government has banned single-use plastic (SUP) in the state to eradicate the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastic.

This is in compliance with the directives from the Central Pollution Control Board, and subsequent directives from the state’s urban development (UD) department as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The UD department said on Saturday that manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of carry bags made of mod, virgin, or recycled plastic, irrespective of the thickness in microns, are prohibited.

It also banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration.

Plates, cups, glasses, and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, and trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or polyvinyl chloride banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers have also been prohibited.

All individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, religious institutions or faith-based institutions, central and state government departments, agencies, commissions, PSUs and missions, including the military and the paramilitary forces, have been directed to abide by the ban on SUP.

Cautioning that any breach would be liable for penalties, the UD department said that inspections would be conducted at regular intervals, and defaulters would be penalised heavily for the offence. (PTI)