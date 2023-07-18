Extend age relaxation for post of head constable

Editor,

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue concerning the pending recruitment process of head constables, constables, and fire service drivers in the home department. The delay in conducting exams for these three positions has resulted in many deserving candidates becoming ineligible due to the stringent age limit criteria specified in the recruitment rules.

The recruitment advertisement was issued by the APSSB (Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board) on 20 January, 2020, inviting applications for various posts, including that of forester, forest guard, MTS, mineral guard, head constable, constable, and fire service driver. While the exams for positions such as foresters, forest guards, MTS, mineral guards, and fire service personnel have been successfully conducted, the backlog exams for head constables, constables, and fire service drivers remain pending, causing distress among the candidates.

One of the primary reasons for the delay, as stated by the authorities, is attributed to the recruitment rules. However, it is disheartening to note that despite three years having passed since the initial advertisement, no concrete steps have been taken to address this issue. Consequently, many deserving candidates who were within the age range of 27-29 when they had applied for the head constables’ post have now become ineligible due to exceeding the maximum age limit.

It is noteworthy that the government has recently provided a one-time relief by granting a two-year upper age limit relaxation for the post of constable. This decision has been widely appreciated as it acknowledges the realities and challenges faced by candidates due to circumstances beyond their control. Given this precedent, I earnestly request the present government to extend a similar age relaxation for the post of head constable as well.

By granting this much-needed relief, the government would not only provide an opportunity for qualified and deserving candidates to participate in the recruitment process, but it would also demonstrate its commitment to ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all. Moreover, considering the ardent desire of numerous aspirants who have been awaiting the completion of the recruitment process, prompt action in this regard would help restore their faith in the system.

I urge the administrative reform department to expedite the resolution of this matter, so that the APSSB can conduct the pending exams for head constables, constables, and fire service drivers without further delay. The aspirations and dreams of countless individuals are at stake, and a swift resolution is crucial to address their concerns.

I hope that my humble request will receive the attention it deserves from the authorities concerned, and that they will take immediate action to rectify this situation.

A candidate