Car thieves arrested from Assam

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: A team of the capital police, comprising Itanagar SDPO K Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC Pawan Kr Yadav, and Inspectors K Yangfo and N Nishant, arrested two car thieves, identified as Sajan Sharma and Swarup Bharali, from Dhemaji (Assam), with the help of the Assam Police, recently.

The police had received a complaint from one Lisum Geyi, a resident of P Sector here, on 14 July, stating that her i20 Creta car had been stolen from the parking space of her residence by the building’s security guard, Bharali, in the pretence of “parking the car on the safe side.”

“However, he fled with the car with the help of a driver, Sharma,” the police informed in a release.

On receipt of the complaint, a case (u/s 381/34 IPC) was registered, and the police team swung into action, under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, to arrest the culprit.

“The police team started tracking the duo’s movement with the help of CMCU and ultimately they were located in Dhemaji area,” the release stated, adding that the stolen car was also recovered.

The duo is being interrogated to ascertain whether they were involved in other such crimes.