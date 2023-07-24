NYK Yuva Utsav organised

TAWANG, 23 Jul: Over 250 youths from different parts of Tawang district participated in a district-level Yuva Utsav – a literary and cultural event – organised jointly by the district unit of the Nehru Yuva KendraSangathan (NYKS) and the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Saturday.

The event featured poetry recitation, painting, mobile photography, and dance competitions, besides a declamation contest.

The GHSS principal (i/c) later felicitated winners of the various events, in the presence of District Youth Officer Avik Ranjan Das, the school’s teachers, and district NYK staffers, the NYK informed in a release.

The Upper Siang district unit of the NYKS also organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at the GHSS in Geku on 22 July.

The event saw the participation of more than 500 youths, including students and teachers, from various schools and the Government Model College here.

Attending the programme, local MLA Kanggong Taku highlighted the role of the youths in nation-building, while Geku ZPM Nyong Panyang spoke on the importance of education in life.

The ZPM lauded the Nehru Yuva Kendra for providing the youth the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills.

Various competitions, like ‘young writers contest’, ‘young artist contest’, ‘mobile photography contest’, ‘declamation contest’, and cultural dance competition were conducted among the youths. The winners were given prizes and certificates.

Geku EAC Philip Jerang and GHSS Principal Jongge Yirang also attended the festival.