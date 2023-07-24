Forum felicitates achievers, retd officials

KAIMAI, 23 Jul: The Thingdong Employees’ Forum (TEF), in collaboration with the Kaimai Youth Welfare Club, felicitated achievers of the 2022-’23 academic session, along with retired government officials, in a function in Kaimai village in Tirap district on Saturday.

Eight retirees – former headmaster Teging Akhang; retired AFA Hunki Ajang; retired teachers Manhang Tangjang and Wapoa Wangsa; retired SI Sumpoan Tangjang; retired electrician Logan Aran; retired pharmacist Changlang Wangsa; and retired VRS pharmacist Matphoa Wangsu – were felicitated during the programme.

Class 5 state board exam district topper Kimcent Wangchha, and differently-abled Kamphiak Rango, who cleared the Class 10 CBSE exam, were also felicitated.

Addressing the attendees, TEF member Telian Tangjang said that the village has produced many administrative officers, doctors, engineers, teachers, and other officers in various departments. “The first DC and the first professor of Tirap district are from Kaimai village,” he said.

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, who also attended the function, described Kaimai village as a “role model in the field of education and government jobs, which should be emulated by the rest of the Nocte villages and the district as a whole.”

He said that, “for the last few years, Rs 10 lakhs from my MLALAD fund has been earmarked for the interested aspirants to undergo coaching for UPSC exams, and another Rs 10 lakhs for higher education of underprivileged students for professional course, and sportspersons from my constituency.”

Responding to a memorandum seeking maintenance of the road to Kaimai, providing drainage system in various colonies of the village, and maintenance of the upper primary school in Kaimai, the MLA assured to “take up the matter soon.”

He later felicitated the retirees and the students.

Among others, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasoam Wangch-adong, Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey, advocate Chakhin Sarah Wanglat, chiefs of different villages, and GBs attended the function.

The TEF also prayed for eternal peace of three of its members: late UDC Rienwe Tangjang, late UDC Honlang Aran, and late IRBn constable Wangniam Bosai. (DIPRO)