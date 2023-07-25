Need for definitive stance against public smoking

Editor,

I am writing to bring attention to a critical issue that affects the health and wellbeing of our community: smoking in public areas.

The prevalence of smoking in public spaces poses numerous hazards to both smokers and non-smokers alike, and it is high time that we took a decisive action to safeguard the health of our citizens and create a smoke-free environment for all.

One of the primary concerns regarding smoking in public areas is the adverse impact on public health. Numerous scientific studies have established a direct link between exposure to secondhand smoke and serious health conditions, including respiratory diseases, heart ailments, and even cancer.

Furthermore, smoking in public areas sets a detrimental example for the younger generations. As a society, we must strive to promote healthy habits and discourage behaviours that lead to negative health outcomes. Allowing smoking in public spaces undermines efforts to create a smoke-free future, and it fosters a culture that perpetuates the dangers of tobacco use.

I urge our state’s policymakers and leaders to seriously consider enacting a legislation that prohibits smoking in all public areas. This move will not only protect the health of our citizens but also contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations.

Let us come together as a community and prioritise the wellbeing of all individuals by taking a definitive stance against smoking in public areas. The time for action is now, and we owe it to ourselves and our loved ones to build a healthier and smoke-free future.

Omo