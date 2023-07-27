Sathiyan outshines Sharath; Dabang Delhi and Chennai Lions enter semis of UTT

Pune, 26 Jul: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran outclassed veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal as Dabang Delhi TTC defeated defending champions Chennai Lions 9-6 to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 here on Wednesday.

The Delhi franchise made its way to the last four with 42 points, whereas 41 points were enough for Chennai Lions to reach the semi-finals.

Sathiyan defeated Sharath 3-0 in the first match of the tie to give his franchise a perfect start.

Both the paddlers went toe-to-toe in the first game as they used their experience to win every point. In the end, the Dabang Delhi player held his nerve and won the game through a golden point.

The multiple-time Asian Games medallist looked rusty at the start of the second game as Sathiyan quickly took a hefty lead before clinching the game 11-3. He was at his imperious best in the third game as well, clinching it 11-6 with accurate forehand shots on both flanks.

World no. 30 Yangzi Liu defeated Sreeja Akula 2-1 in an exciting women’s singles match to bring Chennai Lions back in the tie.

Yangzi was behind at the start of the game as Sreeja used her immaculate back-hands to gather points swif-tly. However, the Australian paddler changed gears after settling in and won the opening game 11-8.

Sreeja made a comeback to clinch the following game 11-8 and forced the match into the decider. Liu won the last game 11-8 to win the match.

The third match (mixed doubles) of the tie went in the favour of Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova who defeated Sharath and Yangzi 2-1 to extend their franchise’s lead.

Sathiyan and Barbora clinched the first two games 11-7 11-6 with precise coordination before losing the third by 7-11. (PTI)