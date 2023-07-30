The Teachers

— Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV PTC -Banderdewa

In a realm where knowledge gleams,

A beacon bright, a teacher beams.

With wisdom vast, like flowing streams,

They guide our minds to reach new themes.

In classrooms’ halls, their voices soar,

With patience, they unlock each door.

Their passion’s flame forevermore,

Ignites a love for learning’s core.

With kindness shining in their eyes,

They spark the light that never dies.

In seeking truth, their heart complies,

To shape young souls as they arise.

They sow the seeds of curiosity,

And nurture dreams with certainty.

In every heart, a legacy,

A gift of growth and unity.

Through every struggle, they persist,

To help us rise, to never resist.

With every word, a chance to assist,

In shaping futures, they enlist.

Oh, teacher, mentor, guide, and friend,

Your presence helps our fears transcend.

With gratitude, our hearts now send,

A tribute that shall never end.