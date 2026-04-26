– By Jummin Rime
Class – X
VKV Kharsang
O child of gold,
Why has the moon
Taken away your shine?
Go and take back
What belongs to you,
And give back
What was once mine.
You guide young minds,
Soft and new,
And shape their lives
For the future.
In your hands
Their dreams are held,
Waiting to grow
With your care.
Will you not help them,
Child of gold,
And give them strength
To move ahead?
If your voice still has
That gentle power,
Why do their hearts
Feel so cold?
Even you, in hard times,
Look for hope above,
So why not give them
The same support?
This feeling stays with me,
Quiet but strong,
Calling you
To be your true self again.