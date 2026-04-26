– By Jummin Rime

Class – X

VKV Kharsang

O child of gold,

Why has the moon

Taken away your shine?

Go and take back

What belongs to you,

And give back

What was once mine.

You guide young minds,

Soft and new,

And shape their lives

For the future.

In your hands

Their dreams are held,

Waiting to grow

With your care.

Will you not help them,

Child of gold,

And give them strength

To move ahead?

If your voice still has

That gentle power,

Why do their hearts

Feel so cold?

Even you, in hard times,

Look for hope above,

So why not give them

The same support?

This feeling stays with me,

Quiet but strong,

Calling you

To be your true self again.