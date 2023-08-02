DCW seeks President’s Rule in Manipur

NEW DELHI, 1 Aug: President’s Rule should be urgently imposed in Manipur and a Supreme Court monitored SIT set up to probe clashes in the state, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has said in a report listing interim recommendations sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the state since May.

“Given the extent of violence and the polarisation between the two communities, President’s Rule, as per Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, should be urgently imposed in the state. The administration needs to be run by neutral persons whom both communities can trust,” the report said.

As part of the interim recommendations, the DCW has said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign from office, and that a Supreme Court monitored special investigation team (SIT) be set up to probe ethnic clashes and the government’s response.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers should urgently visit the state, the report said.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on 3 May. (PTI)