Focused attention and community involvement needed for tiger conservation

The latest Tiger Census report, showing an increase in the big cat’s population from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682, is a reflection of the success of the conservation efforts since the launch of the ‘Project Tiger’ over half a century ago. Even though the numbers are encouraging but there is still much needed work to save the tigers in India. One needs to look beyond the numbers and focus on areas of concern.

The threat of habitat fragmentation, destruction due to infrastructure development and the climate crisis are some of the major challenge areas.

The increase in tiger population is not uniform across all reserves in the country. In fact, in some states, the numbers are decreasing.

The forest departments in most parts of the country are understaffed and ill-equipped and there is a need to improve their efficiency and accountability.

The fragmentation of habitats in several parts of the country is leading to inbreeding among tiger varieties, experts say. India is now home to 75% of the world’s tiger population. This makes it imperative for policymakers to build wildlife management based on genetic studies. With forest areas shrinking, tigers are venturing into human habitats. In Madhya Pradesh alone, at least 20 tigers have lost their lives in human-animal conflicts in the past six years as per the data available.

Even here in Arunachal Pradesh popular tiger reserves like Namdapha national park and Pakke tiger reserve face threat from encroachers, poachers and those indulged in illegal timber mining.

Currently, there are 53 tiger reserves across the country spanning more than 75,000 sq km, which is approximately 2.4% of India’s geographical area. There is a need for change in conservation strategies to maximise the benefits for local communities. The local communities should be made partners in conservation for more effectiveness.