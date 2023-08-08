Drug tests: Start with government employees in the secretariat

Days after making it mandatory for all the government employees and civilians of the district to mandatorily go through drug tests, the Changlang district administration has terminated the service of three GBs with immediate effect for alleged consumption of drugs. During random multi-drug tests conducted at the primary health centre (PHC) in Khimyung in Changlang district, traces of morphine, buprenorphine and barbiturates were found in the urine samples of these GBs. The initiative of Changlang DA is praiseworthy. The state government in fact makes it compulsory for all its government employees to regularly undergo drug tests.

In the past, several government employees, including serving police officials, have been arrested for drug peddling and consumption. This has become a major concern for everyone. Today drug abuse is emerging as the biggest threat to the future of the state. The lives of thousands of youths are getting lost due to drug addiction. Drug peddling continues to thrive in the state despite the best efforts of the government. There are some elements within the system that are helping these peddlers in lieu of financial gain. Many of them are themselves drug users and also indulge in peddling. To identify such people, mandatory drug tests should be conducted randomly in the government offices. The best will be starting this test from the state civil secretariat. This will send out a very strong message.