Recommendation on PRC for APPSC exams welcome

A high-level committee constituted for examining whether permanent residential certificate (PRC) of Arunachal Pradesh should be a prerequisite for appearing in the examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recommend that a candidate who appears in an exam conducted by the commission should have PRC of Arunachal. The committee has sent its recommendation to the state government, which will take the final call. The All Nyishi Students’ Union has been demanding making PRC of Arunachal mandatory for appearing in recruitment examinations conducted by the APPSC.

States like Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam have already made it compulsory for candidates to have PRC of these states to appear in the exams conducted by the respective public service commissions. The recommendation of the committee should be welcomed by every indigenous tribal community of the state. The state government should approve the recommendation and work out a policy to implement it at the earliest. For the safety and security of the indigenous tribal communities of the state, the move to make it compulsory for the candidates appearing in recruitment examinations conducted by the APPSC to have PRC of state is a step in the right direction.