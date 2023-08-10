Will it aid state varsities?

Natl. Research Foundation

By Dhurjati Mukherjee

There can be no denying that research in the country has been lacking with meagre funds at the disposal of higher educational institutions. There have been reports of research work being curtailed due to inadequate funds. In this backdrop, the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023, though much delayed has been hailed as a landmark decision that aims to bridge the gap.However, the big question remains unanswered as to how much funds would be made available in the coming years.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has been pushing higher education institutions to increase their intake capacity by 25 percent (in a push to implement the 10% quota for economically weaker sections), while the Ministry of Finance has sought to ban the creation of new teaching posts since end 2020. At the Central level, student financial aid was cut to Rs 2,078 crore in FY 2022-23 from Rs 2,482 crore in FY 2021-22; allocations for research and innovation were down by 8 percent, reaching Rs 218 crore. The institutions of learning are beset by multiple crises — a financial crunch at the university level, a deficit in research opportunities for faculty, poor infrastructure and learning outcomes for students; etc.

Coming to the question of research, there is lack of a truly functional research ecosystem. India’s investment in research and innovation (R&I) as a percentage of GDP steadily dropped from 0.84 percent in 2008 to about 0.69 in 2018 and may be less than 0.7 per cent presently, the lowest in the world. This is even lower than the BRICS nations and much lower than the world average of 1.8 percent. Moreover, this compares poorly with 2.8 percent in the US, 2.1 percent in China, 4.3 percent in Israel and 4.2 percent in South Africa. Besides, the number of researchers per lakh of population is just 15 in India compared with 111 in China, 423 in the US and 825 in Israel.

Clearly, India lags in patent applications compared to China, the US and many other countries. Moreover, papers by Indian scientists in peer reviewed journals are far less than Western countries though the number of scientists in the country is quite high. The obstacles faced are not just limited to research funding but also inconsistent funding flow, complex application process, bias towards established researchers and research institutions etc.

The bias is manifest from the fact that around 60-65 percent of research funding goes to IITs and IISERs and just 11 percent to State-run universities, which are around 400 or so in number. The need for giving more funds to the State universities, most of which are severely starved of funds, is an immediate necessity and how much the NRF is expected to give seems to the vital question of the day. Academics are unanimous in asserting that funding needs to be greatly increased, specially in basic sciences and social sciences among other areas.

However, the problem arises as a section of scientists has rightly raised the question of private funding that has found mention in the NRF. In fact, as per government announcement, over 70 percent of the funding envisioned under NRF is expected to come from the private sector. Meanwhile, the Breakthrough Science Society in a public statement alleged that basic research may not be supported under the present policy. It rightly pointed out that private funding in this regard may be a ‘wild dream’ as the corporate sector is reluctant to invest in its own businesses.

It is a well-known fact that the private sector has been shy in investing in research and only those that will bring them profits may attract consideration. Moreover, they would not like to invest in academic institutions and, if at all necessary, invest in their own R&D facilities, which are customised to their requirements.

The whole question boils down to the fact that how will the State universities and academic bodies meet their funding requirements. Some academics are of the opinion that it could be like Harvard university which gets huge philanthropic funds which it utilises for research. They feel that despite the NRF, funds have to be generated by these universities either through donations or through their ex-students, who may be well settled overseas and willing to be tapped.

One may mention the US has an inheritance tax, which is the tax an individual has to pay to the government if the wealth is passed on to the next generation. Because of concepts like inheritance tax, people donate their wealth. These are the kind of policies that support philanthropy. But the scenario in India is different and it may not be easy for the State universities, barring a few, to get funds through donations etc. or from the private sector.

The lack of academia-industry connect is a major hindrance that aggravates the already challenging lack of translational research. As a result, most of the research currently being carried out in Indian institutions can be classified as ‘solutions looking for a problem’, rather than ‘a solution to a problem’. Unless there is increase in industry participation in research, funds would not be forthcoming to universities and other academic institutions. Thus, collaborations with the private sector would be necessary and if their interests and technological queries are investigated, which should not be a difficult proposition, funds could come to the State universities.

In fact, many private universities and the IITs have taken this approach. It may also be mentioned here that many agricultural universities have been helping farmers with their findings to increase productivity, control pests, impart technology on water-resistant crops and the likes.

All said and done, research must be result-oriented. But even then, funding basic research and infrastructure related to R&D has to be provided by the government. At this juncture when we are talking of boosting innovation, it is surprising to note that of the total universities in the country – both public and private – only 3 to 4 percent have Ph. D programmes. This too has to be increased if India’s talent can make a mark in the global arena.

It therefore goes without saying that the NRF should be the harbinger of research by generating funds and making these available to at least 100 or 150 State universities that have the potential and expertise to gear up research and innovation. A committee may be formed with experts to to locate these varsities as also their areas of specialisation, including research potential in areas that may benefit industry, services or agriculture and allied sectors.

There are multiple areas that have remained unexplored not just in science but also in applied sciences, environmental sciences, social sciences etc. It is imperative at this point of time to undertake research, and all this may only be possible if the flow of funds is assured. India with many higher educational institutes and a large pool of scientists and social scientists, would be at risk of lagging behind most countries, even of the Third World, if research activities are not taken up seriously and in diverse fields.The gap must be bridged. — INFA