PASIGHAT, 9 Aug: East Siang DC-cum-Mission Vatsalaya chairman Tayi Taggu distributed Swachchata packages to the inmates of Juvenile-cum-Special Home, here on Wednesday.

The programme was organized by the deputy director-cum-district child development project officer M. Gao at Juvenile-cum-Special Home under Swachhata Action Plan 2022-2023 of the women & child development department as part of the observation of Swachh Bharat Mission in the district. (DIPRO)