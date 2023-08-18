Tribal women’s forum stages protest seeking separate admin for Kuki-Zos

NEW DELHI, 17 Aug: A tribal women’s forum on Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the ethnic violence in Manipur, demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community.

Led by the Unau Tribal Women’s Forum Delhi and NCR, women protestors held a peaceful protest, condemning the “recent events and escalating violence” in the northeastern state.

They said that the protest was aimed to underscore the “need for a separate administration” for the Kuki-Zo tribe to address the challenges faced by tribal communities in Manipur.

“We believe that separate administration is a crucial step towards peace and harmony in the state,” the forum said.

“We firmly believe that this approach can pave the way for effective governance that takes into account the diverse cultural, social, and historical aspects of the region,” it added.

Glady Vaiphei, a social activist and one of the protestors, claimed that the Kuki-Zo community will be able to “lead a peaceful life” if the Centre grants them a separate administration.

“If we are granted a separate administration, we will rebuild our lives and houses. Our children will start going to school and lead a normal life. There is not a single Kuki passenger in Imphal’s ‘no-fly’ list,” Vaiphei, a resident of the strife-hit state, said.

Another protestor said that the demonstration offered the women a platform to express the concerns of Manipur’s tribal communities, particularly women.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on 3 May, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for ST status.

The violence has so far led to the deaths of over 160 people. (PTI)