APC organises mental health, gender sensitisation prog

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: An interactive programme on mental health and gender sensitisation, themed ‘Resilient minds: Nurturing journalists’ mental health’, was organised by the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here on Saturday.

The programme was conducted in view of the mental state of journalists while on duty, and the challenges and work hazards they face. This was the first-of-its-kind programme held by the APC for the journalists.

In his opening remarks, APC Vice President Bengia Ajum said that “journalists face several issues which can affect the mental wellbeing of any person. Apart from the work pressure, there is the issue of job security. Also, while reporting from the ground, the journalists go through serious emotional stress.

“Through this [programme), we want to educate the press fraternity about mental health issues,” said Ajum.

Jomyir Bagra, psychologist and counsellor at the telemanas cell of the mental hospital in Midpu, spoke at length about mental health, and explained the difference between mental health and mental illness.

“One’s mental health is designed by one’s emotions, and social and psychological wellbeing,” Bagra said.

She taught a breathing technique “as a coping mechanism while engaged in work,” and informed about various signs of depression, such as sleep disturbance, anxiety, agitation, angry outburst, tearfulness, and the like.

The session ended with a discussion on the topic, ‘Sensitisation on LGBTQIAP+ issues for media personnel’. It was conducted by psychologist Yuma Narah Camder.

Camder said that media persons should be sensitive while using the terms for the community “and should always seek the consent of the person before airing or publishing anything related to them.”

She also outlined the various genders in a community and explained the difference between gender and sex.

She informed that there is a rehabilitation centre for LGBTQI+ community in the state, run by the Oju Mission, and stressed that “the government, private organisations and the media need to have LGBTQ-friendly services.”

A good number of print, radio and digital media journalists attended the event.