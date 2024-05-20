Trafficked Puroik woman calls helpline, rescued

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 19 May: The East Kameng district administration has rescued another Puroik woman who had allegedly been trafficked and forced to marry two different men by the perpetrators.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana informed that the disturbing case was reported on Saturday by the victim herself on the Puroik helpline established by the administration.

“She claimed that she was sold by the perpetrator and forced to marry a man. The victim is stated to be 30 years old. She was allegedly sold to a man with whom she has an eight-year-old child,” the DC said.

“On finding the opportunity, she ran away from the deplorable conditions. Perpetrators followed her back, and not only sold her again to another man but also took away her child, whom she has not seen for the last eight year,” the DC informed.

The woman was rescued by a team comprising EAC Tashi and officers of the women police station here.

“Now the victim is in the OSC, Seppa,” the DC said.

The Puroik helpline number is 7085721317.