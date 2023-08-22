Apang floats new political party

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: A new regional political party, named the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), was founded by former chief minister Gegong Apang on 21 August.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Monday, ADP founding president Apang said that “the sole basic reason to form the party is due to the current law and order situation prevalent here in the state and bad performance in education sector.”

He sought inclusion of the state under the 6th Schedule, and said that the party would work “only for the interest of the state’s people and make ADP vibrant.”

The party said that its aim is to “bring changes from Tawang to Longding, throughout the state,” and urged the youths to join it “to make a difference.”

The symbol of the party has also been allotted, it said.

The ADP said that a “mass joining programme” will soon be organised in Tirap and Changlang districts.