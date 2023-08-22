NHPC signs MoU with RITES for construction of railway siding for DMP

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Director (Projects) Biswajit Basu, along with senior officers of the NHPC and the Rail India Technical & Economic Service (RITES), signed an MoU in Faridabad, Haryana, on 21 August for construction of a railway siding in Pasighat (East Siang) for the NHPC’s 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP).

“The MoU was signed by general manager (civil) Dibang and executive director, RITES, in the presence of Basu, the NHPC director (projects), the ED (Dibang), and the ED concerned at the NHPC corporate office,” the NHPC said.

“The strategic partnership between NHPC and RITES complements the expertise of both the organisations. Leveraging its core strength, RITES, as a project management consultant, will provide comprehensive and efficient solutions for developing rail infrastructure facilities for NHPC Dibang and other upcoming projects in Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.