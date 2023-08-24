ACS alleges exorbitant B.Ed fees by private educational institutions

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) on Wednesday claimed that numerous private B.Ed colleges and universities are charging exorbitant fee from students violating the director and higher and technical education (DTHE) revised fee structures notification which was issued on August 2, 2016.

In a press conference, ACS general secretary Narang Chatung claimed that private colleges such as Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College, Namsai, Vivekananda Kendra college of Teachers Education, Nirjuli, Apex Professional University, Pasighat and Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai are charging exorbitant fee from the students violating the DTHE’s revised fee structure notification.

“There is no uniformity in fees, some are charging Rs. 180000/ to Rs. 250000/ annually from the students. This needs to be regulated,” said Chatung.

ACS in its representation to the government suggested review of the fee structure notification issued in 2016 and a meeting of all private college principals and registrars of the universities. It further sought to know whether the college authorities have enhanced their employees’ salaries if the B.Ed course fees are being hiked.

The society demanded that till the meeting is convened, the private colleges and universities may be instructed to maintain status quo on current fee structures.

It is informed that the education department is examining the allegations of ACS and assured to take appropriate action if the guidelines are violated.

Meanwhile, ACS further expressed serious concern over number of loan defaulters in Apex Bank Cooperative Limited Society who are non-indigenous. The ACS claimed there are 18 non-APST loan defaulters at Naharlagun and Nirjuli Apex Bank. The number of defaulters may be more in different districts across the state, according to Chatung.

He added that those defaulters neither have mortgage nor have proper address for retrieval of loan amounts. The loan amount is to the tune of Rs. 4 crores alone in Naharlagun and Nirjuli Apex bank.

The ACS alleged that there was “a gross anomaly in selecting loan beneficiaries by the Apex Bank as the genuine and indigenous people are often denied loan by the Apex Bank while, non-Indigenous are being given loan without mortgage and address.”

The ACS urged the government to find mechanism to retrieve the amount from defaulters.