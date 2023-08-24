Skill test for nursing officers deferred amidst allegation

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 23 Aug: The skill test for recruitment of nursing officers for Upper Subansiri district has been deferred following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process.

On Wednesday, the district administration held a meeting with All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU), All Tagin Youth Organisation (ATYO), All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) and the nursing officer aspirants in the office chamber of the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner after receiving allegations of irregularities in the conduct of examination for recruitment of the nursing officers.

During the meeting, it has been decided that a committee comprising members from different organizations, like ATYO, ATSU, AUSDSU and aspirants under the chairmanship of the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner will be constituted to find out the ground realities and the allegations leveled against the examination controller and officers involved in it.

The district administration has also asked the candidates to submit their claims and objections in written form to the deputy commissioner.