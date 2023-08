GUWAHATI, 30 Aug: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government will soon start the construction of 1,000 bridges across the state.

Inaugurating a 2.6-km-long flyover from Kamakhya Gate to Maligaon in Guwahati, touted to be the longest in Assam, Sarma said the state government has completed 842 small and big bridges in recent times.